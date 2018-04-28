Eco Smart
Walton to reduce international competitions as State Championships, Aggie athletics take centre stage

April 27, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s top amateur athlete, 400- and 200-metres record holder Jamal Walton says once his senior track and field season end at Miramar High School, he’ll be taking a break.

“It’s going to be so many races, I’m not trying to burn my body out. After track it’s football, so I have to do less things. I have to get ready for school too.”

Earlier in the month, Walton withdrew from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games due to injury. Just weeks ago, the 19-year-old committed to attend Texas A & M University. Walton, who is a two-sport athlete says he gained the approval of the Aggies coach staff during their recruitment meeting and will continue to pursue both sports at the collegiate level.

“They said yes I can, they asked what position I said ‘DB’ (Defensive Back) and that I should speak to Jimbo Fisher, the head coach. I  want to go there and play, or just try out.”

Cayman will send a delegation of athletes to the 2018 Central America and Caribbean Games (CAC) held in Barranquilla, Columbia from 19 July to 3rd August.

Walton recently competed at the Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) Class 4A Regional Championships Thursday (26 April) placing 1st in both the 200 metres (21.93) and 400 metres (46.56).

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

