Walton to reduce international competitions as State Championships, Aggie athletics take centre stage

Cayman’s top amateur athlete, 400- and 200-metres record holder Jamal Walton says once his senior track and field season end at Miramar High School, he’ll be taking a break.

“It’s going to be so many races, I’m not trying to burn my body out. After track it’s football, so I have to do less things. I have to get ready for school too.”

Earlier in the month, Walton withdrew from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games due to injury. Just weeks ago, the 19-year-old committed to attend Texas A & M University. Walton, who is a two-sport athlete says he gained the approval of the Aggies coach staff during their recruitment meeting and will continue to pursue both sports at the collegiate level.

“They said yes I can, they asked what position I said ‘DB’ (Defensive Back) and that I should speak to Jimbo Fisher, the head coach. I want to go there and play, or just try out.”

Cayman will send a delegation of athletes to the 2018 Central America and Caribbean Games (CAC) held in Barranquilla, Columbia from 19 July to 3rd August.

Walton recently competed at the Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) Class 4A Regional Championships Thursday (26 April) placing 1st in both the 200 metres (21.93) and 400 metres (46.56).

