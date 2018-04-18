West Bay Road closes at night Tuesday through Thursday

Late-night motorists will have to avoid a section of West Bay Road this week due to work on the road’s new underpass.

Dart Real Estate is warning drivers of road closure slated for tonight (17 April) through Thursday (19 April.) The road will close at 10 p.m. nightly Tuesday through Thursday and reopen at 7 a.m. in morning. According to Dart Real Estate, the road will be closed from 10 p.m. through 7 a.m. starting tonight and lasting through Thursday (19 April.)

The impacted area stretches from Lawrence Boulevard through the Galleria roundabout.

