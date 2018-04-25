West Bay’s Ms. Ethel turns 100

Not many people can boast that they’ve lived to see two World Wars, but centenarian Ethel May Ebanks can. In fact, she’s lived through many historical changes worldwide and here at home.

On Saturday (21 April) the West Bay resident celebrated her 100th birthday.

Her secret, “hard work… hard work.”

And just how does it feel to be 100?

“It feel pretty great, not real great, but pretty great,” Ms. Ethel said.

Ms. Ethel is the fifth child of six siblings and she has outlived them all. But she said she wished her sister Beavely Powery, who also marked her hundredth, was still here.

“I helped her celebrate hers and I cried cause she was not here to spend mine, she was not here,” Ms. Ethel sobbed.

Ms. Ethel lives in one of the few remaining old Caymanian homes and often greets tourists who stop by to visit. At 100 she has some trouble moving around, but it does not stop her from being independent.

“I hardly calls my helper to do anything if she is lying down or anything. I just try to help myself, I like that,” Ms. Ethel said.

She celebrated her milestone with close friends, family and a few familiar faces. It’s where she said she got her prized possession, gifted to her by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

“He got respect for me, him always ask some of my neighbours ‘how Miss Ethel?’ she said.

Ms. Ethel said she’s seen many changes in Cayman, some she likes and some she wishes never came our way.

“They used to call Cayman paradise, that’s what they call Cayman before you know. It nah no paradise now, too much crime,” she said.

Her advice on fixing this is the same as her advice on how to get to 100.

“Work hard and you will have changes in ya,” she said.

Ms. Ethel shares her birthday with the Queen who sent her a greeting card wishing her happy 100th birthday.

