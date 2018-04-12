Windsor Park community police tackle literacy with new initiative

Windsor Park’s community police officers hope a new literacy initiative can help the neighborhood’s youth secure meaningful employment.

The programme brings teachers in to help those with literacy challenges learn the skills they need to fill out paperwork for drivers licenses.

Windsor Park beat officer PC Cardiff Robinson told Cayman 27 this initiative shows how community policing can build bridges.

“We are garnering the respect of the young people,” said Officer Robinson. “When they see the police is on board with them when it’s not just about arresting a young guy, or anybody for a crime. It’s also to help them develop themselves to become better citizens of the community.”

One young resident told other programme participants in attendance that shortly after getting a drivers license, he was able to get a job at a rental car business.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

