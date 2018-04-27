Woman hopes to find passports inadvertently sold in garage sale

One woman turns to the community for help locating two passports inadvertently sold at a garage sale last month.

The passports, her roommate’s, were tucked away in a back pocket of a black and blue suitcase.

Laura Buttegieg told Cayman 27 she remembers selling the suitcase at a garage sale on South Church Street on 10 March.

She only realized what had happened this week as travel plans drew near.

“I did check the suitcase was empty, I thought it was empty, I checked the front, I checked the main case, but there is a zip at the back that I did not know about, maybe he doesn’t know about, and it has two passports in it,” said Ms. Buttegieg.

She is hoping the community can help her find the gentleman who purchased the suitcase, and return the passports to their owner.

You can contact Ms. Buttegieg with information on her Facebook page.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

