A woman charged with bigamy today (April 13) pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, police say Kenia Alonzo Solis was married to a man in another jurisdiction in 2003 and then recently married Alric Brooks who died 3 weeks ago.

Police do not suspect foul play in Mr. Brooks’ death. She’s expected to be sentenced 20 April 2018.

