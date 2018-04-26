Woman robbed in South Sound

A woman fights off a robber in South Sound on Sunday (22 April) night, but he escapes with her handbag.

Police say the robbery was only reported yesterday (24 April.)

According to the RCIPS the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. The woman was walking along South Sound Road when a man grabbed her and demanded her handbag.

She threw it down and struggled with the man who was attempting to pull her into some nearby bushes.

She shouted for help. He grabbed the handbag and ran into the bushes.

The culprit is described as about 5’8″ inches in height, of slim build and dark complexion, with a t-shirt wrapped around his face. He was wearing boots and plaid shorts.

The woman sustained minor bruises in the incident.

