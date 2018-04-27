Eco Smart
World IP 2018 celebrates women’s ingenuity, courage, creativity

April 26, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

April 26th marks world intellectual property day, and this year’s theme is ‘Powering change: women in innovation and creativity’

The world IP day campaign celebrates the ingenuity, curiosity and courage of the women who are driving change in our world and shaping our future.

One local innovator said Cayman’s recently implemented IP law has helped protect her delicious creation.

“Prior to me having a trademark, there was nothing to stop anybody, any individual anywhere in the world, or specifically Cayman which is my market 100%, and copy me right down to the name, right down to the colors, everything, there’s nothing that I could’ve done legally to stop them from doing that,” said Carol Hay of Cayman Pepper Patch.

“At that point in time before August 1 of last year, Caymanians, if they needed the IP law, or an IP registration, we had to rely on that of the UK, and then Cayman in a secondary sense,” said HSM’s head IP paralegal Natasha Whitelocke.

Ms. Whitelocke registering a mark under the new system is also less costly than under the previous IP regime. Around 700 marks have been registered since that law came into effect.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

