Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Culture News Politics

YMCA ropes challenge course launched

April 17, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The YMCA recently launched its ropes challenge course in George Town and Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson was the first person to strap on the harness and scale the 50-foot alpine climbing tower.
The ropes challenge course is located at the Field of Dreams and consists of ground-level structures and the climbing tower. YMCA chairman Andrew Johnson said the facility was heavily funded from the Deputy Governor’s 5k initiative.

“DG’s 5k last year, we were the recipients last year we raised a record amount of money which helped greatly in contributing to us being able to build this,” Mr. Johnson said.

“This is absolutely amazing thank you to the YMCA for doing on this ropes challenge,” said the Deputy Governor.
The Ropes challenge course will be open to the public next month.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: