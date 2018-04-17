YMCA ropes challenge course launched

The YMCA recently launched its ropes challenge course in George Town and Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson was the first person to strap on the harness and scale the 50-foot alpine climbing tower.

The ropes challenge course is located at the Field of Dreams and consists of ground-level structures and the climbing tower. YMCA chairman Andrew Johnson said the facility was heavily funded from the Deputy Governor’s 5k initiative.

“DG’s 5k last year, we were the recipients last year we raised a record amount of money which helped greatly in contributing to us being able to build this,” Mr. Johnson said.

“This is absolutely amazing thank you to the YMCA for doing on this ropes challenge,” said the Deputy Governor.

The Ropes challenge course will be open to the public next month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

