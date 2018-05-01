Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

1 of 2 passengers arrested in Miami is CAL employee

May 1, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Cayman Airways confirms one of the two passengers arrested in Miami Sunday (29 April) is a CAL employee.

Cayman 27 Monday (30 April) confirmed with CAL two people were arrested by US Customs and Border Control officers before boarding a flight from Miami to Grand Cayman. 

A Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson told Cayman 27 she was not advised of a narcotics arrest involving Cayman citizens or residents.

On Tuesday (1 May) Cayman Airways confirms one of the two taken into custody was an employee of the airline.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: