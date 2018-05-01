1 of 2 passengers arrested in Miami is CAL employee

Cayman Airways confirms one of the two passengers arrested in Miami Sunday (29 April) is a CAL employee.

Cayman 27 Monday (30 April) confirmed with CAL two people were arrested by US Customs and Border Control officers before boarding a flight from Miami to Grand Cayman.

A Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson told Cayman 27 she was not advised of a narcotics arrest involving Cayman citizens or residents.

On Tuesday (1 May) Cayman Airways confirms one of the two taken into custody was an employee of the airline.

