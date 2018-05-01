1 person pleads guilty in Grand Court in ACC probe, 11 others plead not guilty

One of the 12 persons facing fraud and corruption charges arising out of a probe at the Department of Immigration pleaded guilty to her charges in Grand Court on Friday (11 May.) Her 11 co-accused pleaded not guilty.

33-year-old Dominican Mariel Suriel of Prospect pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to commit fraud in the Government. The other 11 suspects, including 6 immigration officers, pleaded not guilty to over 70 charges. It is alleged the 6 officers participated and or benefited from helping some people pass their English entrance exam.

All 12 are all expected back in court in 14 January 2019.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

