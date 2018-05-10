2018 rainfall totals coming up short of 30 year average

The month of May is the traditional start to Cayman’s rainy summer season, but so far for 2018, rainfall totals have failed to reach the 30-year average.

We do have some showers in the forecast, but it’s hardly been a time for ‘singing in the rain’ so far in 2018.

Let’s look at January, where the 30 year average is 2.04 inches, but this year the National Weather Service recorded just 1.44 inches of rain.

February is the shortest month, and it too was short on rainfall. When stacked up against the 30-year average of 1.5 inches, we did not even get halfway there with just .61 inches.

For march, the National Weather Service recorded precipitation on just four days for a total of just .3 inches, below the 30-year average of 1.32 inches.

You’ve heard the old adage: April showers bring may flowers? Well 2018’s April says ‘au contraire’ to that logic: coming in at a hundredth of an inch shy of a half-inch, for those of you keeping score at home, that’s .49 inches. This April fell well short of last year’s 5.72 inches, and nowhere close to the 30-year average of 1.27 inches.

About those May flowers? Well, in the first 5 days of May, we’ve reached April’s rainfall totals, but there’s still a ways to go before we reach the 30-year average of 5.96 inches.

