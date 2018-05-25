Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

25th cohort of Passport 2 Success graduates

May 7, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The 25th cohort of Passport 2 Success graduated this Friday (4 May), giving 10 youths the skills needed to join and strive in the workforce.

The programme is a job skills readiness program, which emphasizes personal development and career development in terms of getting access to the work force. It teaches skills like how to show up to work on time, what is the dress etiquette and how to speak to coworkers.

“For young Caymanians there is not much opportunities on island to gain experience or gain some knowledge how to prepare documents for the job market and I was just ready to learn and explore and make new friends, meet new people,” said Passport-2-Success Graduate, Claudia Barcelo.

After the graduation, the 10 students will either be going into the workforce or into schools, while others have interviews lined up.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – May
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: