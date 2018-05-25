25th cohort of Passport 2 Success graduates

The 25th cohort of Passport 2 Success graduated this Friday (4 May), giving 10 youths the skills needed to join and strive in the workforce.

The programme is a job skills readiness program, which emphasizes personal development and career development in terms of getting access to the work force. It teaches skills like how to show up to work on time, what is the dress etiquette and how to speak to coworkers.

“For young Caymanians there is not much opportunities on island to gain experience or gain some knowledge how to prepare documents for the job market and I was just ready to learn and explore and make new friends, meet new people,” said Passport-2-Success Graduate, Claudia Barcelo.

After the graduation, the 10 students will either be going into the workforce or into schools, while others have interviews lined up.

