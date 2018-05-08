Eco Smart
Andy Myles pleads guilty in Grand Court

May 7, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
A man accused of wielding a knife after he was found breaking into a George Town location pleads guilty.

Andy Myles appeared in Grand Court Monday (May 7) before Justice Michael Woods. He was charged with aggravated burglary stemming from an incident in October 2017, when police say Mr. Myles was involved in a burglary in the Washington Boulevard area of George Town.

The occupant discovered the burglary in progress and Mr. Myles produced a knife before fleeing. Mr. Myles returns to court on 19 June, when he will be sentenced.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

