Boxing Association parts ways with Technical Director Barrett

May 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) announced Thursday (10 May) Ryan Barrett will not return as Technical Director. In a statement sent to Cayman 27, CIBA says the decision ultimately came down to Englishman’s on-island presence, or lack thereof.

“Ryan was unable to commit to being based full time on island. We tried to find solutions and make the arrangement work but ultimately, we need a coach who is able to be based here alongside our Caymanian coaches and commit solely to our programmes.”

Barrett, 36, who was hired in May 2016, often trained boxers out the Gumshield Boxing Gym in London, England owned and operated by father Steve Barrett for parts of his tenure. Barrett most recently traveled with both Dariel Ebanks and Brandy Barnes to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“We recognise his contributions, especially the value of having connections with a London training camp and we are intending on continuing our relationship with Ryan moving forwards to benefit the boxers in the best way.”

CIBA also announced it has launched the search for a new Technical Director with the hopes of having the candidate in place shortly.

“We are also very excited by the applications from three star AIBA coaches that we have received from all over the world and we have made an offer to a very exciting candidate to ensure that we have no interruption of service to the programme. We are hoping to be able to provide confirmation on this next week.”

