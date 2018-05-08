Eco Smart
BREAKING: Multiple car smash backs up traffic near airport

May 7, 2018
Kevin Morales
A multiple vehicle crash Monday (7 May) night backed up traffic near the airport.

Cayman 27 crews were on hand and saw at least two and possibly three cars on the side of the road between Mango Tree and Crewe Road.

Police, Fire Services and other emergency personnel responded to the incident, which brought southbound traffic heading toward Crewe Road to a halt.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. The CIFS said they were unsure of specific details in the incident when contacted by Cayman 27.

We’ll update this page as more information becomes available.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

