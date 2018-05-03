Eco Smart
BREAKING: Police arrest fugitive

May 3, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police Thursday (3 May) arrested a man wanted on suspicion of entering the Cayman Islands illegally, according to an RCIPS press release. 

Marlon Crowe, a 36-year-old Jamaican man previously deported after he was found guilty on drug charges, remains in custody. A 30-year-old Bodden Town man was also arrested on suspicion of harbouring a fugitive. 

Police, and Customs officer, in coordination with the Immigration Department, conducted a joint operation at an address on Frank Sound Road, according to police. That’s where the men were arrested. 

Tune in to Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more details. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

