A Bodden Town woman and a George Town man are arrested on suspicion of burglary.
According to the RCIPS the 27-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were arrested yesterday (2 May.) Police say the arrests were in relation to an incident last Wednesday where a house in the Savannah area was broken into. A quantity of jewelry and personal items were stolen.
The woman was released on bail while the man remains in custody as investigations continue.
BT woman and GT man held for Savannah burglary
