Bus driver, passenger hurt in ETH crash

May 9, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Two people are sent to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision last afternoon (8 May) on the Esterley Tibbets highway.
According to the RCIPS the collision happened shortly after 5 o’clock just south of the Seven-Mile public beach roundabout. Police said a white Honda CR-V and a grey and yellow Toyota Hiace bus collided in the southbound section of the highway. The bus overturned while the CR-V sustained damage to its front section. The driver of the bus and one passenger were transported to the Cayman Islands hospital.
They were treated for minor injuries and later released. Police said the matter is currently under investigation.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

