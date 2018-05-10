Bus driver, passenger hurt in ETH crash

Two people are sent to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision last afternoon (8 May) on the Esterley Tibbets highway.

According to the RCIPS the collision happened shortly after 5 o’clock just south of the Seven-Mile public beach roundabout. Police said a white Honda CR-V and a grey and yellow Toyota Hiace bus collided in the southbound section of the highway. The bus overturned while the CR-V sustained damage to its front section. The driver of the bus and one passenger were transported to the Cayman Islands hospital.

They were treated for minor injuries and later released. Police said the matter is currently under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

