C3 MD calls out OfReg, says regulator not doing its job

May 9, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
One local telecom provider says Cayman’s regulator is failing in its duty to address challenges faced by providers, as well as, consumers.

This afternoon (9 May) Hurley’s Media Managing Director Randy Merren appeared before the Public Accounts Committee in the LA where he called out OfReg for not ensuring providers like his company are allowed to fulfill licensee obligations and deliver the service his company c3 promised to deliver.
“Simply put, their job is to regulate this space and if someone is creating issues, deal with it. I just do not have a lot of faith in the regulator is actually being as hard as he can on some of these guys and they are continuing to get away with it,” Mr. Merren said.

The PAC continues tomorrow (10 May.) It’s important to note for clarity Mr. Merren is the Managing Director of Cayman 27’s parent company Hurley’s Media.

