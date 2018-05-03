Eco Smart
Calls for more police presence on the roads

May 2, 2018
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Tour operator Kenrick Webster calls for a consistent police presence to combat driving offences around Cayman.  This comes in response to Sunday’s fatal crash in North Side on a stretch of road where residents say speeding is rampant. The tour bus company owner and former political hopeful said he knows police are giving more attention to traffic offences, but wants to see them more across the board.

“We have done that strategically in many areas and that’s helped, I think we just need to be consistent in making sure that’s done and at the end of the day I think we are going to see better results,” said Mr. Webster.

In a statement issued by police on the matter, they said in the first few months of this year [2018] “we have exceeded the total number of speeding tickets we issued during all of last year. Our enforcement numbers have increased substantially this year with our fully staffed traffic unit.”

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

