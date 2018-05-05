Eco Smart
Cayman Hospice Care hosts annual fundraiser

May 4, 2018
Philipp Richter
Cayman Hospice Care tonight (4 May) urges you to come out to support a good cause.

The non-profit holds its annual fundraiser.  Cayman Hospice Care is a charity that provides support to those living with cancer or end-stage diseases in the Cayman Islands.

It takes $18,00 a day to operate.

For the construction of the Cayman Hospice Care’s new building, Director of Operation’s Felicia McLean said it’s on track.

“We are excited to announce that we are on schedule, we’re still hoping for the end of August for completion, the roof is on, the windows and doors are in, we are well on our way, it is a beauty to see, so yeah keep tuned for that it should be done by the end of August,” said Mrs. McLean.

Tonight’s fundraiser takes place at Pappagallo Restaurant.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

