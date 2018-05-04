Eco Smart
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 3-4 May

May 3, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

Isolated showers are expected mainly for the sister Islands over the next 24 hours as a surface trough lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.
 
 
 
 

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers.

    88°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    88°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers.

    86°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to southeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sun

    <img src="http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/9994111.PNG" alt="Cloudy skies with an 80% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands. ” width=”40″ height=”40″>

    85°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with an 80% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands.

    WINDS

    Southeasterly 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts in and around showers.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet, becoming rough at times in and around showers.

  • Mon

    <img src="http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/9994111.PNG" alt="Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands. ” width=”40″ height=”40″>

    85°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands.

    WINDS

    Southerly 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts in and around showers.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet, becoming rough at times in and around showers.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

