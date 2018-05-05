Cayman Islands weather forecast: 4-6 May weekend

Fri 88°F 76°F FORECASTPartly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Sat 87°F 73°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Sun <img src="http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/9994109.PNG" alt="Cloudy skies with an 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands. ” width=”40″ height=”40″> 85°F 73°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with an 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands. WINDS Southeasterly 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts in and around showers. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet, becoming rough at times in and around showers.

Mon <img src="http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/9994111.PNG" alt="Cloudy skies with an 80% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands. ” width=”40″ height=”40″> 85°F 73°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with an 80% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands. WINDS Southerly 5 to 10 knots at daytime becoming northeast by evening with higher gusts in and around showers. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet, becoming rough at times in and around showers.

Tue <img src="http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/9994085.PNG" alt="Cloudy skies with an 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands.” width=”40″ height=”40″> 86°F 74°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with an 60% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands. WINDS Southerly 5 to 10 knots at daytime becoming northeast by evening with higher gusts in and around showers. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet, becoming rough at times in and around showers.