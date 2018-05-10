Cayman Islands weather forecast: 9-10 May

Wed 86°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers for Grand Cayman and a 60% chance of showers for the Sister Islands with possible thunder.Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands. WINDS Southeast at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Thu 86°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to southeast 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet, becoming rough at times in and around heavy showers.

Fri 87°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Sat 86°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Sun 86°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.