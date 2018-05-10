Eco Smart
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 9-10 May

May 9, 2018
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Satellite Pictures and weather charts indicate that cloudiness and showers will increase today in associated with a surface trough over the Cayman area. Radar images show scattered showers showers over the Cayman area moving northwest.
 
 

 

 
 

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers for Grand Cayman and a 60% chance of showers for the Sister Islands with possible thunder.Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands.

    86°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers for Grand Cayman and a 60% chance of showers for the Sister Islands with possible thunder.Showers may be locally heavy at times, mainly over the Sister Islands.

    WINDS

    Southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    86°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet, becoming rough at times in and around heavy showers.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    87°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    86°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    86°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

