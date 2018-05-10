Cayman Islands weather forecast: 9-10 May

Synopsis:
Satellite Pictures and weather charts indicate that cloudiness and showers will increase today in associated with a surface trough over the Cayman area. Radar images show scattered showers showers over the Cayman area moving northwest.
