Cayman Rugby announces two ‘Big Games’ for 2018 Rugby Americas North Championship

May 11, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Rugby and Football Union (CRFU) announced Friday (11 May) they will host two games for the upcoming Rugby Americas North Championship.

‘Big Game 9’ will be held 9th June as Cayman will take on Bermuda, while ‘Big Game 10’ will see Cayman square off against Trinidad & Tobago 23rd June. The third and final game of the RAN group stage will see Cayman travel to Atlanta, Georgia to face USA South. Head Coach Garry Southway says the task at hand is challenging, but not impossible.

“For us, I think the draw is well set up. We get the chance to improve game after game. None of the games are going to be easy, but we’ve certainly beaten Bermuda before. Trinidad is an unknown quantity for us, so we’re not too sure. USA South in Atlanta is always a tough battle because some of the challenges they have to get their squad together, it made a little easier with the home game.”

Captain Chris Kennedy says he’s hoping the win versus Mexico at home to finish last season will carry over as the team experiences a turnover in roster.

“I think everyone is pretty excited. Last year, we finished the season with a big win at home which is always a great way to end the season, so the guys are motivated. We’ve lost a couple of players over the last few years, so we are really relying on the younger guys coming through. It’s a combination of youth and people moving to the island.”

Both home games kickoff at 4:00pm at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

