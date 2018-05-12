Cayman Rugby announces two ‘Big Games’ for 2018 Rugby Americas North Championship

The Cayman Islands Rugby and Football Union (CRFU) announced Friday (11 May) they will host two games for the upcoming Rugby Americas North Championship.

‘Big Game 9’ will be held 9th June as Cayman will take on Bermuda, while ‘Big Game 10’ will see Cayman square off against Trinidad & Tobago 23rd June. The third and final game of the RAN group stage will see Cayman travel to Atlanta, Georgia to face USA South. Head Coach Garry Southway says the task at hand is challenging, but not impossible.

“For us, I think the draw is well set up. We get the chance to improve game after game. None of the games are going to be easy, but we’ve certainly beaten Bermuda before. Trinidad is an unknown quantity for us, so we’re not too sure. USA South in Atlanta is always a tough battle because some of the challenges they have to get their squad together, it made a little easier with the home game.”

Captain Chris Kennedy says he’s hoping the win versus Mexico at home to finish last season will carry over as the team experiences a turnover in roster.

“I think everyone is pretty excited. Last year, we finished the season with a big win at home which is always a great way to end the season, so the guys are motivated. We’ve lost a couple of players over the last few years, so we are really relying on the younger guys coming through. It’s a combination of youth and people moving to the island.”

Both home games kickoff at 4:00pm at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

