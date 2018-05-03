Eco Smart
Claude Terry Trial: Police witness says pepper spray log file corrupted

May 2, 2018
Philipp Richter
The trial of Customs Officer Claude Terry continued today (2 May.) He’s accused of offences relating to a firearm.

 Mr. Terry is charged with two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, charges he pleaded not guilty to.

During today’s court proceedings, Sergeant Ashton Ferguson was called to the stand, as a can of pepper spray was found with the firearm and Sergeant Ferguson is in charge of issuing pepper spray to officers.

 Sergeant Ashton said he may have issued Mr. Terry pepper spray but has no recollection. He continued to say the computer file that stored the log containing who is issued pepper spray was corrupted and no physical copy was made.

 The trial continues tomorrow (3 May).

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

