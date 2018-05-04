Closed season takes effect for conch, whelk, blue-winged teal

The month of May ushers in a changing of the seasons for the taking of several marine and avian species.
The Department of Environment said its goal is to create a sustainable recreational fishery.
As such, closed seasons are in place to protect these species in their spawning or breeding seasons.
Effective as of 1 May, conch, whelk season is closed, and will re-open in November.
Blue winged teal closed season also started 1 May, and that will re-open in September.
And after a six-month closed season, Nassau Grouper season re-opened 1 May, subject to size and catch limits.
Find the Department of Environment’s full list of seasonal closures and regulations here
