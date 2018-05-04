Eco Smart
Closed season takes effect for conch, whelk, blue-winged teal

May 3, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The month of May ushers in a changing of the seasons for the taking of several marine and avian species.

The Department of Environment said its goal is to create a sustainable recreational fishery.

As such, closed seasons are in place to protect these species in their spawning or breeding seasons.

Effective as of 1 May, conch, whelk season is closed, and will re-open in November.

Blue winged teal closed season also started 1 May, and that will re-open in September.

And after a six-month closed season, Nassau Grouper season re-opened 1 May, subject to size and catch limits.

Find the Department of Environment’s full list of seasonal closures and regulations here

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

