CNB Athlete of the Week: Jade Pitcairn, CI Squash Association

Jade Pitcairn won her 8th Cayman Islands Squash Association Junior Championship 20-21 April. Pitcairn, 16, along with her brother David duplicated their performance from 2017, winning both the Under-17 and Under-19 boys and girls age group championships.

The 2018 double gave Jade Pitcairn her 8th Cayman Islands Junior Squash title all time and her 3rd consecutive double age group championship. In 2014, Pitcairn won the girls Under-13 title, while in 2015 she captured the Under-15 girls championship. In 2016, Pitcairn claimed her first double championship winning both the Under-15 and Under 19 age groups.

Help us honor Jade Pitcairn, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week for Monday 30 April.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

