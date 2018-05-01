Eco Smart
CNB Athlete of the Week: Jade Pitcairn, CI Squash Association

May 1, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Jade Pitcairn won her 8th Cayman Islands Squash Association Junior Championship 20-21 April. Pitcairn, 16, along with her brother David duplicated their performance from 2017, winning both the Under-17 and Under-19 boys and girls age group championships.

The 2018 double gave Jade Pitcairn her 8th Cayman Islands Junior Squash title all time and her 3rd consecutive double age group championship. In 2014, Pitcairn won the girls Under-13 title, while in 2015 she captured the Under-15 girls championship. In 2016, Pitcairn claimed her first double championship winning both the Under-15 and Under 19 age groups.

Help us honor Jade Pitcairn, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week for Monday 30 April.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

