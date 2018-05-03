Eco Smart
Deputy Governor apologises for garbage collection failure

May 2, 2018
Kevin Morales
The Deputy Governor apologises for what he says is a failure to reliably and effectively manage waste collection.

In a statement Wednesday (2 May) Hon. Franz Manderson says he has met with Ministry of Health and Ministry of Environmental Health teams.

He says he’s taken steps to address HR concerns like non-attendance and poor performance as well as engaged private companies to plug gaps when there is equipment failure and worked with Vehicle and Equipment Services for troubleshooting of an aged fleet.

Finally, he says the departments have managed scheduling to avoid unsustainable and exorbitant overtime claims.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

