DG on Co-Pay for Civil Servants

May 1, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson says Cayman’s Civil Service is not completely to blame for the country’s healthcare costs woes.

Mr. Manderson said the Civil Service is on average very healthy and that other arms of government must take some of the blame for the burdening costs.

It comes after talk of a proposed implementation of a copay into civil servants’ health insurance plans to help combat an estimated $1.7 billion in unfunded healthcare liability over the next two decades.

“Our healthcare cost or our liability is not because of the civil service we are a very healthy group of people we are young but the government takes care of our indigent people that can not afford health care our elderly people who are retiring from the private sector and have no health insurance coverage after they are 60,” said Mr. Manderson.

Mr. Manderson said there are a lot of factors to consider including how much co- pay will civil servants will be on the hook to pay, as well as, where patients can go if they start paying out of pocket.

