A man is hospitalized and another arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday night (7 May) after a two-car crash snarls traffic near the airport.

Southbound traffic on Crewe Road ground to a halt following the smash.

Police say the man who was arrested blew more than twice the legal limit when a roadside breath test was conducted. He was later bailed.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released.

