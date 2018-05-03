Eco Smart
Ebanks, Worthing Thunder win 1st NBL Division One Playoff Championship since 2006

May 2, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Jorge Ebanks scored 4 points while adding 8 rebounds and 6 assists to help England’s Worthing Thunder defeated the Hemel Storm 67-57 Sunday (29 April) to win their first National Basketball League Division One playoff championship since 2006.

“Championship game was amazing, atmosphere was amazing, crowd was amazing. I am just happy we got the win. It was a tough game for us, one of our toughest of the season but we played really well.”

Ebanks, 32, has played abroad for four years, signing with the NBL’s Solent Kestrels in 2016. In the offseason, Ebanks signed a one-year deal with the Thunder. He hopes this year’s win is a sign of things to come.

“This is my first time winning the championship, I am excited. I am hoping there’s more. I am hoping now I can get more trophies and add to my legacy.”

