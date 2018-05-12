Exposed graves in South Sound: DEH says there’s no damage done

The Department of Environmental Health, the agency responsible for cemeteries, says exposed graves near a South Sound development have not suffered damage.

The exposed graves caused loved ones to contact their MLA for answers.

Last week, the DEH visited the site to inspect the integrity of the exposed vaults and found no exposed remains.

The DEH said it carries out similar construction work every year when it builds vaults. It said it’s impossible to dig in sand without disturbing the surrounding soil.

The DEH plans to monitor construction to ensure the area is properly backfilled. The developer, NCB told us they expect the retaining wall to be complete by week’s end.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

