Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Ice on Ice
Culture News

Exposed graves in South Sound: DEH says there’s no damage done

May 11, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Department of Environmental Health, the agency responsible for cemeteries, says exposed graves near a South Sound development have not suffered damage.
The exposed graves caused loved ones to contact their MLA for answers.
Last week, the DEH visited the site to inspect the integrity of the exposed vaults and found no exposed remains.
The DEH said it carries out similar construction work every year when it builds vaults. It said it’s impossible to dig in sand without disturbing the surrounding soil.
The DEH plans to monitor construction to ensure the area is properly backfilled. The developer, NCB told us they expect the retaining wall to be complete by week’s end.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: