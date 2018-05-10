Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Ice on Ice
Business Culture News

Female Caymanians achieve notable firsts after overseas training

May 9, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Polar Bear Air Conditioning celebrates the return of three young Caymanians from specialised technical training programmes overseas.

These include notable firsts from two women who are blazing a trail in Cayman’s HVAC industry.

Fresh from a month of training in Dallas, Texas, Polar Bear’s Caroline Dawson told Cayman 27 she’s taking her role as the company’s first certified Caymanian female HVAC technician in stride.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” she said of the distinction.

Ms. Dawson credited her employer for helping her become a trailblazer.

“What they did for me was amazing, not a lot of people can afford to go away and do this training, and even just to work here, so I am really glad that they invested in me, not a lot of companies do that,” said Ms. Dawson.

“She has done great, she has performed well, and it is very impressive to see a female in the trades,” said Polar Bear colleague Nathan Trumbach.

Mr. Trumbach completed his second round of overseas training alongside Ms. Dawson. He told Cayman 27 he encourages young Caymanians, men and women, to consider careers in trades.

“I think there’s room for growth,” he said.”There is room for more Caymanians get into the trades, and ideally we would like to have a fully Caymanian skilled labor force eventually.”

“When I finished it, I was like wow, I did it, you know, I did it,” said Kemisha Clarke, describing the sense of accomplishment she felt upon becoming Polar Bear’s first Caymanian female Comfort Consultant.

She says as the ‘first,’ she breaks preconceived notions almost every day.

“A lot of people aren’t exactly expecting a female to come in advise them about air-conditioners, so when I do step up there, they then get to understand and realize that I do know what I’m talking about and for me that is, that hits a complete home run,” said Ms. Clarke.

Ms. Dawson had one piece of advice for other young Caymanian women considering careers in the trades.

“Anyone can do this, if I can do it, you can do it,” she said.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – May
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: