Filmmaker Pascal Pernix releases new film

Local film director Pascal Pernix is set to release his newest film “Canvas” this Saturday (12 May) at Camana Bay cinema.

The film is set in Grand Cayman and is about art thieves plotting to steal a painting.

Ticket sales proceeds will be used to purchase books about art for donation to public school libraries.

“And you know as a writer and director, I cannot just write thinking okay it’s written, somebody is going to have to put it on screen, I have to put it on screen, so while I’m writing I’m starting to think of my shot list and my angles and you know, what’s going to happen there and what type of location we need to use,” said Mr. Pernix.

Tickets are available at the visitor centre at Camana Bay and are $15.

