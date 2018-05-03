Final national golf qualifier solidifies team of 10 for Caribbean Amateur Championships

The Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) sixth and final round of the national team qualifiers teed up Sunday (29 April) with 1o players emerging to represent the country at this year’s Caribbean Amateur Championships starting 31 July at the North Sound Golf Club.

In the ‘Hoerman Cup’, six golfers made the cut including 2018 CIGA Amateur Champion Payten Wight who gained automatic entry with his March victory. Wight placed 1st overall with a +1 over par cumulative best (four of six scores). Aaron Jarvis shot a final round best 71 to place second overall for the six-round tournament. Brian Ross placed third overall shooting a final round 73 to make the cut. After shooting a first round 69, veteran Michael Wight shot 76 to close out the tournament, good for fourth overall. 2017 CIGA Amateur Champion Justin Hastings sat out the final round of play after shooting a fifth round men’s best 67.

The trio of Andrew Jarvis, Joel Dodson and Giles Hobday battled for the sixth and final spot. With the group all finishing with a final round 76, Jarvis claimed the final spot with an overall cumulative best of +14 over par, edging out Hobday (+18) and Dodson (+19).

In the ‘George Teal Cup’, veteran Nitti Howe’s final round 84 solidified her spot atop the women’s division finishing with a total +45 over par. 13-year-old Holly McLean finished with a final round ladies best 82 to place second overall with a cumulative score of +50 over par. Isabel Mendes claimed the third spot with a overall +52 over par. Emily Ribbins gained automatic entry onto the team with her CIGA Amateur Championship but still managed to shoot 77, 83 and 85 in her three rounds of action.

The 2018 Caribbean Amateur Championships takes place 31st July to 3rd August at the North Sound Golf Club.

