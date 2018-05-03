Eco Smart
Finance Ministry hits back at Ombudsman office over press release

May 2, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Finance Ministry accuses the Ombudsman of spreading false information and called a recent press release unwarranted.

The Ombudsman’s Office recently criticized the Ministry for bad customer service surrounding a recent freedom of information request.

The ministry Wednesday (2 May) responded by saying it provided the applicant the information and did not grant a requested meeting because the applicant did not provide information as to why a meeting was needed.

The Ministry goes on to say this is the only complaint it has received over the past five years, during which it has responded to 82 FOI requests.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

