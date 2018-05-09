Eco Smart
Former Tennis Club Manager made initial court appearance

May 8, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Former Cayman Islands Tennis Club General Manager Rob Seward made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, 08 May in Summary Court. He’s facing six criminal charges arising out of his tenure at the club.

Mr. Seward, who is 46 years old did not enter any pleas to the court this morning. He’s expected to do so at his next appearance.
Mr. Seward is charged with theft forgery, obtaining property by deception, uttering forged documents, concealing or disguising criminal property and converting and transferring criminal property.

He will appear in court on 22 May.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

