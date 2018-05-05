Freedivers converge in Cayman for Deja Blue 9

Deeper. Longer. Farther.

Deja Blue is back for 2018 with its annual coaching camp and competition. Free-diving record holders from various parts of the world are here to put their skills to the test.

The Deja Blue event runs concurrently with Cayman’s own open national championships.

“The Cayman Islands have got perfect conditions for free diving all year round, and it just amazes me that we don’t have more of it here to be honest,” said Cayman Islands national record holding freediver Richard Collett.

Mr. Collett is gearing up for competition in the hopes of breaking his eight national records during this year’s Deja Blue.

“It’s kind of billed as the Iron Man of free diving, because you are competing usually twice a day over eight days, and that can take a lot out of you,” he said.

As a relative newcomer to the sport, he said he looks to his fellow freediving athletes for advice and inspiration.

“It’s just a great opportunity to learn from others and just kind of perfect your craft,” he said.

“This is absolutely the safest competition in the world,” said two time US national record-breaking freediver Shelby Eisenberg, also a Performance Freediving International instructor trainer.

She said even at competition depths of 100 meters and beyond, safety at Deja Blue is top flight.

“Not only sonar, and counterbalance retrieval systems and things like that, you actually have a person down at depth on are breather that can look at you and make the decision of: is that person OK or is it not OK,” said Ms. Eisenberg.

While going to a depth of 100 meters on a single breath may sound crazy to those outside the sport, Brazilian national record holder Carol Schrappe swears otherwise.

“It is a lot of training involved, so we are normal,” she laughed. “We just train a lot and be prepared and adapt our body to the depth.”

As for Mr. Colleet, he’s looking to take the records deeper still.

“This competition we are going to cross the 200 foot mark and hopefully be putting and dives somewhere between 60 and 70 meters, and that will be a first for Cayman, so that is going to be a very cool thing to achieve,” he said.

Deja Blue 9 coaches camp and competition runs through the 13th of this month, and the Cayman Open National Championships are from the 6th through the 12th.

