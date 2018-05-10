Golf: CIGA names seven golfers to Junior national team

The Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) named seven golfers to the 2018 Junior national team:

Aaron Jarvis (Captain)

Justin Hastings (Assistant Captain)

Holly McLean

Lauren Needham

Andrew Hastings

Todd Purton

Tom Dickens

Coach: Timothy Dwyer

The team was selected based on the results of the RSM Junior NationalTeam Qualifiers held between November

2017 and February 2018. CIGA President Paul Woodhouse says he expects great results abroad.

“This year’s junior team has a great mix of experienced internationals and new players who have worked hard over the year to gain their places. Junior golf development in Cayman is going from strength to strength as evidenced by these accomplished young players.”

The team will compete at the 2018 Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships in Spanish Town, Jamaica: 3-7 July, 2018.

