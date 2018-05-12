Gov’t and police leaders concerned after death threats made against RCIPS

A strong reaction from Government and Law Enforcement leaders today (11 May) as vandals scribble death threats aimed at police.

Residents along Manse Road awoke to find words warning police to stay out of Bodden Town along with threats to kill officers.

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller expressing outrage after threats against police were found in Bodden Town on Friday (11 May.)

“These type of threats need to be nipped in the buds,” said Mr. Miller.

It’s something Police Commissioner Derek Byrne says he’s not taking lightly.

“We take any threats against our police officers very seriously, and will investigate this matter with a view to prosecuting those responsible,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Miller agreed, he said this behavior needs to stop.

“Well that’s very concerning, because this is a new thing now, we had some incidents last month and the month before were they actually attacked police vehicle,” said Mr. Miller.

He urges residents to help police.

“The police need to take this serious, they need to find out who did it by taking handwriting samples from people in the area and they also need to come and paint it out, they should not leave it here for them to continue to get publicity from it,” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller said he believes the actions could be the result of the work police has been doing this year, like drug busts and weapon seizures.

“Well this could be a sign that the police is working, but I don’t want the police to be too concerned about this, they must be vigilant but they must continue to do their job, it’s part of the course but we need law enforcement,” said Mr. Miller.

Bodden Town resident Twyla Vargas is urging police to continue to protect residents.

“They don’t need to let up, they don’t need to do something today and tomorrow they take a rest, no, they need to stay on it,” said Mrs. Vargas.

And that’s a promise from Commissioner Bryne.

“There is no ‘no-go area for police’ anywhere in the Cayman Islands and our patrols will be intensified in this area to ensure that good order and peace are maintained,” he continued in a statement.

Police said it’s not the first time the property was vandalized with writing threatening officers. The matter is currently under investigation.

