Haines completes second trek in quest for Food Bank funds

May 8, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Local ironman Derek Haines along with daughter Elizabeth conquered the Mount Mee Bush Maraton (14 April) in his quest to raise $35,000 in funds for the Cayman Food Bank.

The challenge, which was his second challenge of 2018, was an ‘outback marathon’ course situated about  1.5 hours Northwest of Brisbane, Australia. Over 20 miles of the 26.2 mile course was on steep forest tracks, and after early rainfall, both marathoners finished in the top 30 of a total 47 competitors with a time of 5 hours, 40 minutes.

 

 

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

