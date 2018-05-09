Haines completes second trek in quest for Food Bank funds

Local ironman Derek Haines along with daughter Elizabeth conquered the Mount Mee Bush Maraton (14 April) in his quest to raise $35,000 in funds for the Cayman Food Bank.

The challenge, which was his second challenge of 2018, was an ‘outback marathon’ course situated about 1.5 hours Northwest of Brisbane, Australia. Over 20 miles of the 26.2 mile course was on steep forest tracks, and after early rainfall, both marathoners finished in the top 30 of a total 47 competitors with a time of 5 hours, 40 minutes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

