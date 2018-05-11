Harrison, collegiate volleyball stars excited to ignite youth development in Cayman

Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation (CIVF) national player Marissa Harrison says she’s excited to be returning to Cayman as part of the federation’s youth development efforts.

“I’m super excited about the youth camp, this will be my second time but this time I will be coming with other volleyball players from California.”

Three of the visiting players are currently enrolled in top-10 collegiate programmes. Madi Yeomans plays for No. 1 ranked University of California Los Angeles while Riley Young plays for No. 8 ranked Louisiana State University. The group will also feature No. 3 ranked University of Hawaii’s Hi’ilawe Huddleston. The trio recently competed in the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships 4th-6th May.

High School Americans Ilihia Huddelston and Harrison, who are both committed to FSU, will be joined by LSU committee Sierra Caffo to round out the group of six. Harrison says it’s the right mix of players to ignite youth interest in Cayman.

“They love the game, they’re looking forward to working with kids so much. Last time we had so many kids come out to the camp which was really fun.”

The initiative, which spans five days starting the week of 18th June, includes visits to various school districts in both Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands.

“We are actually going to Cayman Brac this time which we weren’t able to do before, so hopefully it will hit a different audience of kids.”

The visit will conclude with a youth clinic on Saturday, 23rd June and an exhibition game and fundraiser Sunday, 24th June.

