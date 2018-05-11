Hemingways to close for renovations, future uncertain

Hemingways Restaurant is slated to close for renovations in October and it’s unknown when it will reopen nor in what format.

The restaurant and bar is situated on the former Beach Suites property, which is owned by Dart Real Estate.

Dart continues to explore opportunities for the entire site, according to a company spokesperson. But the company is still determining what shape it will take, calling it a “hospitality project.”

After Hemingways closes, it will reopen when the entire site reopens. Dart says the aim is for that to happen during the 2018-2019 tourism season.

