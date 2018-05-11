Eco Smart
Hemingways to close for renovations, future uncertain

May 10, 2018
Kevin Morales
Hemingways Restaurant is slated to close for renovations in October and it’s unknown when it will reopen nor in what format.

The restaurant and bar is situated on the former Beach Suites property, which is owned by Dart Real Estate.

Dart continues to explore opportunities for the entire site, according to a company spokesperson.  But the company is still determining what shape it will take, calling it a “hospitality project.”

After Hemingways closes, it will reopen when the entire site reopens.  Dart says the aim is for that to happen during the 2018-2019 tourism season.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

