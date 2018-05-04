HSA debuts state of the art mobile dental unit

The Health Services Authority’s new mobile dental unit is ready for the road.

The 200 square foot dental surgery outfitted with the latest in dental technology can provide services on the spot at public schools that don’t have in-house dental clinics.

Dr. Andrea Maitland gets down to business in the state of the art mobile unit with a routine dental checkup and teeth cleaning.

“We have all of our sterilization, an x-ray, everything is right here,” she said.

Dr. Maitland told Cayman 27 the HSA’s mobile dental unit makes it easy for dental care to hit the road. She said the unit will primarily be stationed at schools without in-house dental facilities.

“The fact that we can take this service to them, means that we are better able to capture the dental health concerns of the children of this country,” said Dr. Maitland.

She said taking dental care to students means less time away from the classroom, and the best part is, the HSA said the service is free to all school aged children, including those with special needs.

“If this is at school, it’s just a matter of taking you out of class for your 20 minute, 30 minutes, 15 minute appointment, and then you return to class,” she said.

Dr. Maitland said she’s more than willing to schedule around tough classes.

“If it is a really tough math class or something, we don’t do it during that period, we try to look at their timetable and select a good time for them to come in,” said Dr. Maitland.

Depending on the type of care involved, she said, the mobile unit can handle up to 20 patients in a single day.

“Alasdair is having a lot of fun,” she said, complimenting her young patient, year 5 St. Ignatius student Alasdair Dewson. “He’s a complete trooper.”

As far as dental checkups go, he said the experience wasn’t all that bad.

“It was very loud but it didn’t really hurt that much,” he said.

The new unit replaces an older mobile clinic which served the community for twenty years, but eventually became obsolete. The new mobile unit is currently in place for temporary dental services at the Bodden Town health centre while that facility undergoes renovations.

