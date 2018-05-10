HSA smoking cessation programme resumes

Approximately 1.3 billion people smoke cigarettes worldwide, that’s according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information in the U.S. Here at home the HSA is doing their part to help lower that number by launching their smoking cessation programme.

Former Smoker Basil Hennings said being part of the smoking cessation programme gave him the motivation he needed to quit the habit. He’s been smoking for 53 years, but he quit 16 months ago and he’s urging those who want to quit to register now.

“And when I came to the meeting the following week and I mentioned that I had not smoked for a week, good heavens, you’d swear I told them I just won the lottery or something, they were so happy for me,” said Mr. Hennings.

For more information, please visit www.hsa.ky or call Sarah Frederick on 244-2889.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

