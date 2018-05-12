Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Ice on Ice
Business Culture News Politics

Judge rules against former firefighter in Lower Valley foreclosure case

May 11, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A judge ruled in favor of the bank, giving former firefighter Raul Martinez and his family until Wednesday (16 May) to vacate their Lower Valley home.

Mr. Martinez received a last minute injunction on the eve of eviction last month, halting the sale of the property.

His case centered around a discrepancy in evaluations. He told Cayman 27 the bank sold the home for $285,000 dollars, but showed previous valuations of more than double that value.

Mr. Martinez has not made comments on camera since the decision Wednesday. No word on whether he will seek to appeal.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: