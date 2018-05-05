Looking back at the public beneficial owners registries issue

It was the 360-degree turn no-one saw coming and what happened in its aftermath called into question the future of Cayman’s financial services industry. Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath recaps this week’s events after the Theresa May-led administration’s decision to seek public beneficial ownership registries from Overseas Territories by 31 December, 2020.

“We will accordingly respect the will of the House and will not vote against new clause six,” said Sir. Alan Duncan UK Foreign Affairs Minister.

This buckle under pressure happened in England and its impact was felt thousands of miles away as OTs faced the prospect of being forced to create public beneficial ownership registries.

“There was some blatant discrepancies, discriminatory practices, constitutional issues that this entire action flags and so we will continue to take legal counsel as to what our options are,” said Finance Minister Hon. Tara Rivers.

Among those options, mounting a legal challenge in the UK courts, an option Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin made clear he was prepared to take in his immediate reaction to developments in the UK Parliament on Tuesday (1 May.) He said, “The actions of the house of commons in seeking to legislate for the Cayman Islands amount to constitutional overreach and are reminiscent of the worst injustices of a bygone era of colonial despotism.”

Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders agreed. He took issue with the UK’s choice not to include Crown Dependencies, countries in direct competition with Cayman, in its unilateral decision.

“So f I tell you I am a little bit surprised I am not, after what happened recently with the Windrush generation and how they start treating the people from their former colonies the bottom line of it is they just sold us down the river. Theresa May saw a political opportunity, sold us down the river so she can keep her forces together,” Mr. Saunders said.

As word spread the fallout from the UK’s action sent shock waves through industry leaders.

“I think the idea of force the territories to do this it really flies in the face of the trust we really had with the UK.

That trust was built on multiple agreements between OTs and the UK that once the public registries become the global standard they would all sign on. As it stands only the UK has a public registry and it’s been froth with problems. So what now?

“I think the funding what we really need to do right now is around $4 or $5 million for us to get the technical resources, be able to do the travel, be able to engage, hire the lobby resources we need to properly influence the direction of this,” said Jude Scott CEO of Cayman Finance.

But after all is said and done Government’s made it clear.

“We certainly intend to protect and promote the interest of the jurisdiction,” said Ms. Rivers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

