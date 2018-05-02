Macfee completes ‘grueling’ sixth leg in Clipper Round The World

Cayman’s James Macfee is just months away from finishing the ‘Clipper Round The World’ yacht race that began 20 August.

“The race has been fantastic so far. I am still absolutely loving it. It’s very tough and emotionally draining but it’s great to be apart of the Clipper race” said Macfee who checked in with Cayman 27 upon completed Leg 6 in Seattle, Washington.

Macfee and his team ‘Liverpool 2018’ currently sit in 9th overall after 6 legs. Macfee says leg six saw 20 sailors aboard with the yacht travelling 6000 nautical miles from Qingdao, China to Seattle, U.S.A. He says it was one of the most challenging races to date.

“Leg six was very grueling, huge 14-meter plus waves, very hectic for us sailing and a very tough race.”

On his website, Macfee has blogged his entire voyage since setting sail eight months ago. With the race continuing from Seattle to Panama, New York City, Macfee says his voyage is soon coming to an end.

“Now it feels like we are nearly on our way home. The next leg will take us through the Panama Canal, past Cayman, and up to New York City.”

The final leg of the ‘Clipper Round The World’ yacht race will see the teams race back to it’s beginning destination in Liverpool.

